Hormel Foods Named One of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., July 11, 2023

Global branded food company recognized for its steadfast commitment to innovation

AUSTIN, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation has long been a cultural centerpiece of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), and today, the company was recognized on Fast Company's fifth annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Hormel_Foods_Corporate_Logo.jpg

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top innovative companies in the nation. It's a credit to the inspired team of innovators we have here that are making it all happen," said Scott Aakre, senior vice president, Brand Fuel at Hormel Foods. "The food industry is constantly evolving, and it is our commitment as a global branded food company to keep pace with that evolution by making insights-led innovation central to everything we do. Innovation has always been an important part of our culture. We're constantly striving to improve the lives of our customers and consumers by meeting their needs with innovative processes and product solutions while also creating a more sustainable future for both our company and the planet."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners worldwide from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer-packaged goods, education, healthcare and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies, which now includes Hormel Foods for the first time.

Hormel Foods recently unveiled a new center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation called Brand Fuel. The Brand Fuel team serves as the company's hub for consumer insights and brand diagnostics while supporting technology to enable connections with consumers on where and how they shop and eat.

Additionally the company launched its Originate Initiative, an email series that shares many of the industry-leading efforts the company is pioneering today, while sparking conversations about tomorrow and beyond.

"Innovation is part of our DNA, and it will continue to play an important part in our future," Aakre said. "It's one of the reasons we have had so much success for so many years."

To see the complete list of Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators, visit fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food. Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Contact:   

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG54705&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-named-one-of-fast-companys-best-workplaces-for-innovators-301874588.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG54705&Transmission_Id=202307111341PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG54705&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.