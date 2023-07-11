Holland America Line Expands Programming for 2024 Solar Eclipse Cruises with Astronomy Experts Aboard Koningsdam, Zaandam

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023

University of California San Diego's Adam Burgasser to guide guest experience on Koningsdam; ships will be positioned in eclipse "path of totality"

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is making a unique opportunity even more special with the addition of astronomy experts to its 2024 Solar Eclipse cruise programming. Guests sailing on Koningsdam and Zaandam to experience the total eclipse in spring 2024 will have exclusive access to lectures, demonstrations and firsthand tips on how to make the most of their eclipse viewing.

University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser will join guests on Koningsdam as the ship sails off the coast of Mexico in the thin "path of totality" for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. Burgasser is a professor of astronomy and astrophysics, an observational astrophysicist, and the principal investigator at the university's "Cool Star Lab."

"We're positioning our ships in the perfect location for guests to see the eclipse," said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line. "For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so being able to receive the guidance of a renowned physicist like Dr. Burgasser is an exciting opportunity for our guests. We're known for creating immersive programming, and this will be an unforgettable live event." 

Leading up to the eclipse, Burgasser will educate guests through special lectures on the ship's World Stage and help them create their own eclipse viewers. During the eclipse, he will help guests safely view and understand this rare occurrence from unique positions on the ship.

"This first total solar eclipse in North America in seven years is something astronomers — amateur and professional — are all excited to observe, and there's no better or unique place to observe it than at sea off the coast of Mexico," said Burgasser. "I look forward to joining Holland America Line guests aboard Koningsdam to witness this phenomenon and help them better understand the science and history behind it."

Koningsdam will embark March 23 on a 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise, which positions the ship along the coast of Mexico for a total view before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii. The San Diego, California, to Vancouver, Canada, itinerary departs April 5 and heads south to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before spending the day at sea on April 8 for the eclipse. Koningsdam will then stop at Puerto Vallarta in Mexico before crossing over to Hawaii.

Guest Presenter Jim McParland will lend his expertise to the eclipse experience aboard Zaandam with lectures and demonstrations when the ship also is in position for total viewing.

Zaandam will depart March 30 on a 14-day Solar Eclipse Cruise roundtrip from San Diego and will be positioned for a total view of the eclipse as it tracks over Mexico. The ship will be in Mazatlán, Mexico, on eclipse day.

About Holland America Line
Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE: CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

