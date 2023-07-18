J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2023 by Newsweek for its overall workplace culture.

“Our workplace culture centers on building an inclusive environment where employees feel empowered,” said Brad Hicks, president of Highway Services and executive vice president of People at J.B. Hunt. “It enables us to develop better strategic solutions for our customers, and these continued recognitions from national outlets like Newsweek are a testament to our company’s progress.”

This is the third and largest recognition the company has received from Newsweek. Earlier this year, the outlet named J.B. Hunt among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.

Taking Care of Our People

J.B. Hunt believes that a great inclusive workplace will foster company growth and innovation. The company continues to create opportunities where everyone feels seen, heard, valued, enabled and empowered to succeed. From talent acquisition to mentorships, J.B. Hunt provides a workplace centered on employee long-term career development. Some of the company’s recent and notable efforts include:

Launching and hosting six employee resource groups with a total of 5,000-plus members.

Creating the J.B. Hunt Inclusion Office and Inclusion Council to ensure that inclusion remains a key component of creating exceptional employee experiences.

Expanding health benefits to support the unique needs of people and their families.

Awarding a total of $250K in scholarships annually for the families of J.B. Hunt employees.

Welcoming Job Seekers

J.B. Hunt has several programs that complement its recruiting efforts to draw top talent starting their careers. The company offers several internships throughout the year supporting various businesses and services throughout the country. It also provides up to 60 on-campus internships each semester at the University of Arkansas through the J.B. Hunt On The Hill program, helping students gain real-world industry experience.

J.B. Hunt also has a strong collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that is shaping the industry’s future. Walton College, whose supply chain program is ranked number one in North America by Gartner, renamed its supply chain program the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management last year. Together, the two are preparing tomorrow’s leaders to meet evolving supply chain challenges across the country.

Newsweek worked with Plant-A Insights Group to determine America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023. The study included a large-scale independent survey of more than 389,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is on a mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country with more than 162,000 pieces of trailing equipment and nearly one million accessible trucks through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

