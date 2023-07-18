The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is again providing at least 260 Completing the Dream scholarships worth up to $650,000 to help students from underserved communities complete their higher education. Applications will be accepted until all scholarship funds are awarded or by June 28, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711242716/en/

The Sallie Mae Fund’s Completing the Dream Scholarship offers students from historically underserved communities up to $2,500 to cover unexpected costs or financial needs that can be obstacles to college completion. Eligible students must be on track to complete their program during the academic year 2023-2024 at a two-or four-year college, career training, and other post-secondary education programs and maintain good academic standing.

“The Completing the Dream Scholarship helped with one of my final tuition payments before completing my studies,” said Margaret Johnson, one of last year’s Completing the Dream recipients who recently graduated from Howard University. “I'm grateful that this scholarship was able to give me the additional assistance that I needed.”

Research confirms that students from low-income and underserved communities face considerable challenges in completing their higher education due to unforeseen financial reasons. It’s often a small debt or expense that stands in the way of a student graduating.

“The Completing the Dream Scholarship is one of the many ways we provide support for students from historically underrepresented communities,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president and chief executive officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “We are grateful to The Sallie Mae Fund for their ongoing partnership in removing obstacles to graduation for these students.”

"Addressing obstacles to completion is crucial to ensuring that students, regardless of their backgrounds, or circumstances, have an opportunity to fulfill their higher education goals,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Through our partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we are committed to providing support and resources to underrepresented students including those from underserved communities, first-generation students, and those enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In fact, last year 89% of our Completing the Dream scholarships were awarded to students attending HBCUs.”

Learn more and apply today at www.salliemae.com/completingthedream

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends 6/28/2024. For official Completing the Dream Scholarship rules for the academic year 2023-2024, visit: Completing the Dream Rules

Category: Community and Philanthropy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711242716/en/