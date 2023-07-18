Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) recently added three financial advisors to its independent channel with more than $400 million in combined client assets. Albert Stanton, AIF®joined from Cetera Advisors LLC with $125 million in client assets in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Kevin Frontone, CFP®, AAMS® joined from Edward Jones with $107 million in client assets in Springfield, Illinois. Separately, Kent (Bo) Hunter joined from Edward Jones with $172 million in client assets in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Ameriprise was a clear choice for Stanton after an extensive search

“We were looking to increase our suite of resources, technology and support to provide an enhanced client experience,” said Stanton. “After an extensive search, Ameriprise was the clear choice for us.”

Stanton says there were three main reasons he and his team joined Ameriprise:

Technology: “We’re now able to offer a mobile app and online portal for more streamlined and interactive client account viewing. The Ameriprise digital tools also allow us to seamlessly track goals and manage portfolios, creating efficiency that frees up our time to focus on clients.”

Stanton’s practice is supported by marketing manager and registered financial consultant, Caroline Stanton, client service manager, Susan Hayes, office manager, Kathleen Brennan, and founder and consultant, Joseph Sullivan.

Frontone looks to take his practice to the next level with Ameriprise

Frontone and his team use a holistic planning approach with the families they serve, and they wanted to further elevate the experience they deliver to clients. “We found exactly what we were looking for at Ameriprise,” said Frontone.

Ameriprise’s integrated suite of technology, comprehensive menu of products and services and the flexibility to grow his practice – all while maintaining the highest level of client service – were among the top reasons Frontone moved to Ameriprise.

“After 18 years in the industry, I was looking to take my practice to the next level. At Ameriprise, I now have the flexibility and tools to provide a truly comprehensive approach to planning,” said Frontone. “Clients have been impressed with the new digital capabilities and the wider range of solutions to further meet their needs.”

Frontone’s practice is supported by client service manager, Erin Campbell,and operations specialist, Sarah Quintana Barrett.

Hunter was attracted to Ameriprise’s technology and dedication to financial planning

“We’re excited to join Ameriprise and know this is the best place for us to serve our clients moving forward,” said Hunter. “The firm is a longstanding leader in financial planning, and we’ve been impressed with the digital capabilities that make it more efficient to do business and seamlessly engage with clients.”

Hunter’s practice is supported by assistants, Beverly Housewirth and Rhonda Hightower.

Ameriprise continues to attract experienced financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advice and financial planning, asset management and insurance capabilities, and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the expertise and strength to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs.3

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

