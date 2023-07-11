Wynn Las Vegas Named Best Hotel in Las Vegas by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023

The resort received praise for its services, amenities, culinary offerings and more

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) was once again named the No. 1 hotel in Las Vegas on the Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards list for the fourth consecutive year. The list honors top hotels, resorts, travel destinations, and companies worldwide, as rated by readers. 

"We are especially grateful to our hard-working employees and their dedication to delivering the highest level of service," said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Their commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and fostering a world-class atmosphere allows us to once again be awarded the title of Best Hotel in Las Vegas by Travel + Leisure – a recognition we're thrilled to receive."

This year, Wynn debuted the "only-in-Las Vegas" spectacle, Awakening, featuring acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and high-energy choreography set in the technologically immersive Awakening Theater. The resort also introduced Wynn Living Well, a program with curated health and wellness experiences. Focused on three pillars - renew, replenish, and re-energize, guests can enjoy an array of bespoke wellness options while traveling.

Following last year's largest and most extensive design evolution to its 2,674 guest rooms, Wynn recently introduced gourmet express dining concept Caffè Al Teatro. Featuring a rich layering of finishes, Caffè Al Teatro is the latest space from Wynn Design and Development, a thoughtful new addition to Wynn's offerings. In addition, the resort further expanded its culinary program with Min's Test Kitchen, a temporary pop-up concept showcasing innovative Asian dishes inspired by Michelin-recognized Chef Min Kim, and hosted one-of-a-kind events with renowned partners such as Harlan Estate and Opus One Winery.

The 2023 World's Best Awards were determined by votes from hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers, compiled through an extensive annual survey considered to be one of the most respected poll in the hospitality industry. Readers defined excellence in the "Hotels" category by evaluating criteria including rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value. For the full list of World's Best Awards honorees, please visit www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.  

About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-named-best-hotel-in-las-vegas-by-travel--leisures-worlds-best-awards-301874652.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

