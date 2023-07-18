Virtu Financial, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; July 18, 2023 deadline

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Virtu securities between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Virtu Financial is a financial services company that offers various products and platforms related to execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics, and workflow technology. The company has implemented information access barriers to prevent the exchange of confidential information and conflicts of interest.

However, a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virtu Financial, alleging that the company made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose certain deficiencies. The lawsuit claims that Virtu Financial had inadequate policies and procedures regarding its information access barriers, overstating its operational efficiency and capacity to prevent the exchange of confidential information. These deficiencies increased the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny.

On February 17, 2023, Virtu Financial revealed that it was responding to information requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding an investigation into its information access barriers. This announcement led to a decline in Virtu Financial's stock price.

Then, on April 28, 2023, Virtu Financial reiterated its response to the SEC's information requests and stated that in the absence of a settlement, it might receive a Wells Notice from the SEC. The proposed action would allege violations of federal securities laws related to Virtu Financial's information barrier policies and procedures during a specified time period. This news caused the stock price of Virtu Financial to decline by more than 5%, further harming investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODg3MjczNSM1Njg3NTAxIzIxOTU1Mjc=
Portnoy-Law.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.