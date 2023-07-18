VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" orthe "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo to its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Born is a registered geologist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. Mr. Born completed his PhD at Carleton University in Earth Sciences and holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.), Geological and Earth Sciences, from Laurentian University.

His extensive experience spans 35 years in exploration, modelling, and feasibility studies. He has held many senior geologist positions which include Western Mining, where he modeled mineralization on the 5 M ounce Meliadine gold deposit in Nunavut. Prior to that, he was with Echo Bay Mines, contributing to the 1M oz Aquarius gold deposit east of Timmins, Ontario. Dr. Born brings decades of experience from the Abitibi greenstone and gold belt in Ontario and Quebec, and in particular, the 80M ounce gold camp of Timmins in Northern Ontario, Canada. This region was the focal point of his Ph.D. research in the 1990s.

Throughout his Ph.D. studies, Dr. Born was distinguished as a three-time recipient of the prestigious National Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Post-Graduate Scholarship from Canada (1991-1993). He also co-authored the influential 1999 GAC Field Guide 3B, focusing on the controls for gold mineralization in the Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

From 2000 onwards, he established an Ottawa-based consulting firm, providing services to a selected group of Canadian resource companies. In this capacity, he has acted as VP Exploration for several junior mining companies since 2007. His broad expertise covers directing exploration for uranium, gold, lithium, and base metals.

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have attained the services of Dr. Peter Born, and he will make a strong addition to our Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge, deep understanding of mineral exploration, and strong track record in developing assets will be of great benefit as we develop our project portfolio and help guide the company as we simultaneously explore for Nickel, Copper, Uranium, and gold. While the resource market has suffered so far in 2023, we hold view that the long-term outlook for gold is extremely bullish, Nickel and Copper will remain key assets as North America accelerates its Go-Green plan, and we firmly believe Uranium will be the next hot commodity play, as Nuclear Energy is an important part of the solution as we electrify our cities and our economy."

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

Karim Rayani

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: [email protected]

