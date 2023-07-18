Executive Summary

We seem to live in an era of rolling financial crisis. I suspect this is the result of a massive build-up of private sector debt. Sometimes these build-ups are accompanied by very high rates of credit growth, giving rise to a credit bubble. On other occasions, these build-ups sit simmering in the background, largely unnoticed until the proverbial s**t hits the fan, when they suddenly act as an amplifier causing a much steeper decline than would otherwise have been the case. I call these systemic vulnerabilities “slow burn Minsky moments.” Sadly, most markets appear to carry the fingerprints of these moments today.

Of course, the timing of when they will matter (when the collective scales will fall from investors’ eyes) is completely unknowable. So, what is an investor to do? Some will choose to follow Chuck Prince’s ill-fated advice from prior to the GFC and keep dancing as long as the music is playing. For the more cautiously inclined, tail risk insurance is a more likely option.

However, defining which risks you care about is, of course, vital. I’m assuming in this note that the risk is an equity market drawdown. In the past I’ve made the distinction between hedges (tightly correlated to the underlying event) and stores of value (strategies that pay off in the long term when the event occurs). The perfect insurance would exhibit both traits.

One of the easiest tail risk hedges in this case is to hold cash. However, many seem to suffer FOMO and thus cash is often shunned, although with cash rates rising perhaps this will be less of an issue. The other large group of tail risk insurance is perhaps best described as negatively correlated with the event. The most obvious is a long volatility strategy. However, whilst this is an excellent hedge, it has been a truly terrible store of value (which in turn erodes its ability to be a hedge when we are faced with timing uncertainty). Effectively, running a long volatility strategy is the investment equivalent of death by a thousand cuts.

Back in 2011 when I last wrote on this topic, I recommended a long quality/short junk position as a much more attractive vehicle for tail risk insurance. Such a position has a proven track record of being a good hedge (tightly negatively correlated with equity drawdowns) and back then had a tailwind in terms of valuation (making it a potentially good store of value). The hedge properties remain valid – quality has never failed to beat junk in an equity market drawdown. However, the broad quality factor is trading at the highest valuation extreme relative to its junk counterpart that we have witnessed since the early 1980s. This poses potential issues for its long-term store of value characteristic.

Value versus Growth generally does pretty well during equity drawdown events (especially if Financials are excluded). It isn’t as good a hedge as quality versus junk, but the valuation differential suggests it has good long-term store of value potential. To me this offers the best way of dealing with the timing uncertainty created by the prevalence of slow burn Minsky moments.

The late, great Rudi Dornbusch once opined, “The crisis takes a much longer time in coming than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought.” My own experience of premature bubble spotting certainly speaks to the first part of Dornbusch’s quote. And as we all know far too well, when looking through the lens of the short term there is no difference between being early and being wrong.

This idea got me thinking about what I am calling “slow burn Minsky moments.” Recall that Minsky’s financial instability hypothesis holds that stability begets instability. In essence, I am referring to situations characterized by economically unsustainable processes or systemic vulnerabilities that build up during “good times” but carry within them either the seeds of their own destruction or create fragilities that exacerbate any external shock far beyond what may have been commonly expected.

The fingerprints of slow burn Minsky moments

The typical fingerprint of a slow burn Minsky moment involves a build-up in private sector debt. This indicator also fits with the Minsky-Kindleberger bubble process that I have outlined many times over the years, where credit creation plays a major role in the development of a bubble (aka adding fuel to the fire).

In his excellent The Next Economic Disaster, Richard Vague suggests that a ratio of private sector debt to GDP in excess of 150% is an important threshold. 1 As Exhibit 1 shows, the U.S. has spent most of the last 20 years at or above this level! No wonder we have experienced a litany of financial crises over this period.

