MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

