MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, the “Company,” or “MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Telephone access to the live call will be available at (877) 407-4019 (U.S.) or by dialing (201) 689-8337 (international). The live audio webcast can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the MasterBrand website at www.masterbrand.com.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through August 22, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (international). The replay passcode is 13739678. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website.

About MasterBrand:

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. These products are delivered through an industry-leading distribution network of over 4,500 dealers, major retailers and builders. MasterBrand employs over 13,600 associates across more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices. Additional information can be found at www.masterbrand.com.

