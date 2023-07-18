Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of Product Daren Thayne has been named a Utah Business Magazine CXO of the Year honoree. The award recognizes noteworthy members of the C-suite in Utah who are changing the way business is done for the better.

Utah Business recognized Thayne for his accomplishments in leading and overseeing Domo’s technology and infrastructure. Drawing from more than two decades of product and technology leadership, Thayne and his team are responsible for giving customers the tools they need to put data to work for everyone to multiply their impact, including creating high-performance data integrations, solving complex and unique challenges, driving continued innovation via Domo Labs and more. In addition to his technical expertise, Thayne is a beloved leader at the company who instills a passion for customer-centric innovation across his team of more than 100 employees.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition, which I believe is a reflection of my team’s dedication to our customers and our constant curiosity to make possible new types of data experiences,” said Thayne.” My team and I always approach our work through the eyes of our customer, with the goal of helping improve their business outcomes and power innovation across their businesses.”

With Domo from the start, Thayne has played a key role from the outset of the company and has been critical in enabling Domo to deliver on its promise of putting data to work for everyone. Outside of Domo, Thayne advises Proximie, a health-tech startup that empowers clinicians to share their skills virtually, through a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. He is also on the board of directors for Consensus, a software development startup in Orem.

“Daren has been bringing Domo’s vision to life through his inventiveness and deep technical expertise for more than 12 years, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “His customer devotion is evident every day through the innovative and intuitive solutions he and his team create so businesses can more effectively capitalize on the full potential of their data and technology investments.”

