Domo CTO Daren Thayne Honored as CXO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of Product Daren Thayne has been named a Utah Business Magazine CXO of the Year honoree. The award recognizes noteworthy members of the C-suite in Utah who are changing the way business is done for the better.

Utah Business recognized Thayne for his accomplishments in leading and overseeing Domo’s technology and infrastructure. Drawing from more than two decades of product and technology leadership, Thayne and his team are responsible for giving customers the tools they need to put data to work for everyone to multiply their impact, including creating high-performance data integrations, solving complex and unique challenges, driving continued innovation via Domo Labs and more. In addition to his technical expertise, Thayne is a beloved leader at the company who instills a passion for customer-centric innovation across his team of more than 100 employees.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition, which I believe is a reflection of my team’s dedication to our customers and our constant curiosity to make possible new types of data experiences,” said Thayne.” My team and I always approach our work through the eyes of our customer, with the goal of helping improve their business outcomes and power innovation across their businesses.”

With Domo from the start, Thayne has played a key role from the outset of the company and has been critical in enabling Domo to deliver on its promise of putting data to work for everyone. Outside of Domo, Thayne advises Proximie, a health-tech startup that empowers clinicians to share their skills virtually, through a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. He is also on the board of directors for Consensus, a software development startup in Orem.

“Daren has been bringing Domo’s vision to life through his inventiveness and deep technical expertise for more than 12 years, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “His customer devotion is evident every day through the innovative and intuitive solutions he and his team create so businesses can more effectively capitalize on the full potential of their data and technology investments.”

You can view the full list of winners and finalists here. For more information on the Domo data experience platform, visit www.domo.com.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711428202r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711428202/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.