Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VTMX; BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results.

The call will take place:

Friday, July 21, 2023 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

To participate in the conference call, please connect via webcast or by dialing:

US: +1-718-866-4614 Mexico: +52-55-1168-9973 Brazil: +55-61-2017-1549 Participant Code: 748643 Webcast: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=748643

The call replay will be available within 2 hours after the call has ended and can be accessed on Vesta’s IR website.

Vesta’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results press release will be released after market close on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, Vesta owned 202 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico, totaling a GLA of 33.7 million ft2 (3.13 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information, visit www.vesta.com.mx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711149148/en/