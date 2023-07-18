Ameresco to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 31, 2023

NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, July 31, 2023. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by pre-registering here at least fifteen minutes in advance. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

