Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or “TPL”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.texaspacific.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-844-826-3035
International: 1-412-317-5195

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 10180419
The playback can be accessed through August 17, 2023.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 874,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership provide revenue opportunities throughout the life cycle of a well. These revenue opportunities include fixed fee payments for use of our land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and/or treated produced water, revenue from our oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on our land. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

