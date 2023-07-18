LXP Industrial Trust to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call August 2, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results the morning of Wednesday, August 2, 2023. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: (888) 660-6082 or (929) 201-6604
Conference ID: 1576583
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/806741664 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through October 31, 2023 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199
Access Code for replay numbers: 1576583
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/806741664 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: [email protected]

