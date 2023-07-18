Vishay Intertechnology To Announce Second Quarter Results On Wednesday, August 9

July 11, 2023
MALVERN, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13739575.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13739575.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President – Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

