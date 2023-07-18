Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

2 hours ago
Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release second quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call by phone, you can use the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6191e11f59a4d72868b56486df15362 and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab for one year.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.

