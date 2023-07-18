HII Awarded $84M Contract to Support National Geospatial Agency's Enterprise Cloud Migration

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded an $84 million contract to continue supporting the National Geospatial Agency’s (NGA) IT enterprise cloud migration.

The recompeted contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. It has a term of five years.

“We are pleased to continue building our partnership with the NGA,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group. “We look forward to applying our expertise, tools and processes to optimize NGA’s hybrid cloud strategy and to help enable users around the world to access timely mission-critical data.”

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Springfield, Virginia, by an HII-led team comprised of four subcontractors: AgileBeat Inc., Ampsight Inc., Compass Inc. and GIT-G LLC that will perform research, development, test and evaluation analytical services as part of the NGA Cloud Program Management Office.

The team’s efforts will enable the NGA to migrate missions to a multi-cloud environment where the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and federal agencies will be able to readily access the data needed for analysis and informed decision-making in support of national security priorities.

Under the previous contract, HII, with its partner AMPSight Inc., supported NGA’s successful adoption and operation of Commercial Cloud Services and created NGA’s hybrid cloud strategy, which in 2021 was recognized by Gartner Inc. as “Best of the Intelligence Community.”

The DoDIAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader S&T community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS).

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 43,000 strong.

