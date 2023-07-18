Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will appear on CNBC’s Squawk Box in an interview with David Faber from Allen & Company’s Sun Valley conference on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.

To watch live, please visit CNBC.

