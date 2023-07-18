Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is expected to report financial results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2023 – Friday, January 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM ET

First Quarter 2024 – Friday, April 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM ET

Second Quarter 2024 – Friday, July 19, 2024 – 9:00 AM ET

Third Quarter 2024 – Friday, October 18, 2024 – 9:00 AM ET

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – 9:00 AM ET

First Quarter 2025 – Thursday, April 17, 2025 – 9:00 AM ET

Second Quarter 2025 – Thursday, July 17, 2025 – 9:00 AM ET

Third Quarter 2025 – Friday, October 17, 2025 – 9:00 AM ET

Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM ET on each of the dates listed above, with conference calls expected to begin at approximately 9:00 AM ET. These conference calls will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcasts may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

