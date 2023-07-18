MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, July 20, 2023

2 hours ago
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, will issue a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 20, 2023, before the market opens. Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions and Christopher Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial 888-660-6576 (U.S.) and use the ID 3629577 or dial 929-203-1995 (international) and use the ID 3629577. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

