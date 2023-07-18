Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment has released its 10th annual Sustainability Report, reinforcing the company’s continued focus on innovation, commitment to sustainable business practices and building a better world.

Oshkosh Corporation’s sustainability strategy is guided by four core areas: empowering our people, developing innovative products, building communities and operating sustainably. Across the company, Oshkosh is making steady progress in all areas, including the expansion of its purpose-built, battery-electric-powered products that help keep communities around the world clean. Electric vehicle (EV) offerings now include North America’s first fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle, North America’s first electric fire truck, the world’s first all-electric scissor lift, the next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) for the United States Postal Service and the Oshkosh® Striker® Volterra™ airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicle.

“Each year we focus on driving sustainable growth across our business,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation vice president, chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer. “Our goal is to achieve sustainability excellence by decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting team members, giving back to the communities where we live and work and leveraging innovation across our portfolio of companies to build a more sustainable future.”

Highlights from the Sustainability Report include:

Reduced normalized greenhouse gas emissions by over 32% since 2014

Manufactured and sold over 39,000 electric, emission-free or hybrid units

Reduced 16.6 Metric Tons of CO 2 e/Million USD

e/Million USD Donated $2.5 million and 18,208 hours to local communities

Diverted 85.5% of waste from the landfill

Recycled/reused 87.6% of non-hazardous waste

Oshkosh Corporation was named a World’s Most Ethical Companies for the seventh year in 2022. We are also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, have repeatedly been named one of Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” and are considered one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

To learn more, or to access the fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report, please click here oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

