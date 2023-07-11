Terex Raises Dividend

31% Increase Since Start of 2023

NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase of 13% to $0.17 per share. "We are pleased to provide a second dividend increase to our shareholders this year after announcing a 15% increase in February bringing the total dividend increase to 31%. This latest increase reflects our continued confidence in the Company's strong financial position and future growth prospects," said Terex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John L. Garrison, Jr.

The dividend is to be paid on September 19, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

Contact Information

Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: [email protected]

