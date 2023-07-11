Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET.  Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
United States: +1 888.550.9911
All other locations: +1 646.960.0798
Participant Access code: 7739681
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details Event Title: Q2 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: August 3, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL (Public):
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/696409409

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thurs., August 10, 2023
US Toll Free: +1 800.770.2030
All other locations: +1 647.362.9199
Access Code: 7739681

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

favicon.png?sn=PH54840&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-august-2-2023-301874749.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

