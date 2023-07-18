United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has earned a top score of 100 in the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and is being recognized as a DEI Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. UNFI is once again the only North American grocery wholesaler to achieve this score and recognition in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711434634/en/

UNFI earns a top score of 100 in the 2022 Disability Equality Index®. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“UNFI recognizes and commends all of our associates living with disabilities and those who are caregivers,” said Guillaume Bagal, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at UNFI. “We are proud to be recognized as a DEI Top Scorer and Best Place to Work and for the progress we continue to make in this important area. But we are far from finished and are striving to further create space for disability education and awareness, eliminate stigma and misperception, ensure physical and psychological safety, and promote accessibility and advancement opportunities.”

In partnership with our associate-led DREAM group (Disability Resources, Equity, Allyship and Mentoring), UNFI is working to advance inclusion in the workplace by fostering a culture of inclusion and empathy through open dialogue, effective associate training, and by honoring holidays and special events that speak to the identities of the Company’s associates. This past year, UNFI is particularly proud of implementing company-wide mental health awareness training and resources; organizing multiple workshops on parenting a child with special needs; and conducting the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Carry Forward® 5K run and fundraiser. In this last event, UNFI associates across the country collectively ran, walked, or biked 176 total miles and raised nearly $10,000.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index® (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711434634/en/