NEW YORK, July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW)

Arrow Financial is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial products and services.

On March 16, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it could not timely file its annual report because "[t]he Company requires additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined more than 3%.

Then, on May 11, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report because "the Company continued to require additional time to complete management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined.

Finally, on May 15, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it received a second notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ's periodic filing requirements because of Arrow Financial's failure to timely file its quarterly report with the SEC.  Arrow Financial further disclosed that its "President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow Financial . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined, further damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AROW securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

