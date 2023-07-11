NexPoint Sends Demand Letter for Books and Records to Paratek Pharmaceuticals in Connection with Proposed Acquisition by Gurnet Point Capital

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 11, 2023

Plans to Investigate All Records to Ensure Board Did Not Breach Fiduciary Duty

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Event Driven Fund today issued a demand letter to the Board of Directors of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) (the "Company") to make available all books and records surrounding the proposed acquisition of the Company in order to investigate whether any board members breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition. NexPoint Event Driven Fund is advised by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. and together with other stockholders (collectively, "NexPoint"), are members of a group who beneficially own approximately 11.7% of the Company's outstanding common stock.

NexPoint_PRTK_Letter.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

The full demand letter can be found here.

About NexPoint Event Driven Fund

NexPoint Event Driven Fund is an open-end mutual fund advised by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in event catalysts including mergers, acquisitions, tender offers, restructuring, spin-offs, refinancings, recapitalizations or economic events that can impact specific industries.

About NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.

NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. The funds draw on NexPoint's investment capabilities, covering a range of asset classes and strategies. For more information visit www.nexpointassetmgmt.com/

CONTACT

Mike Geller
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY54935&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-sends-demand-letter-for-books-and-records-to-paratek-pharmaceuticals-in-connection-with-proposed-acquisition-by-gurnet-point-capital-301874809.html

SOURCE NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY54935&Transmission_Id=202307111615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY54935&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.