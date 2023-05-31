Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2023

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.6 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $36 million and market appreciation of $2.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $391 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2023

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

6/30/2023

Institutional Accounts:

  Advisory

$18,251

($103)

$676

-

$18,824

  Japan Subadvisory

8,547

81

416

(84)

8,960

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,287

1

203

-

5,491

Total Institutional Accounts

32,085

(21)

1,295

(84)

33,275

Open-end Funds

35,116

56

1,292

(255)

36,209

Closed-end Funds

10,651

1

329

(52)

10,929

Total AUM

$77,852

$36

$2,916

($391)

$80,413

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-june-2023-301874834.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY54893&Transmission_Id=202307111642PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY54893&DateId=20230711
