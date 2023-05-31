PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 11, 2023
NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.6 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $36 million and market appreciation of $2.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $391 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
5/31/2023
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
6/30/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,251
($103)
$676
-
$18,824
Japan Subadvisory
8,547
81
416
(84)
8,960
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,287
1
203
-
5,491
Total Institutional Accounts
32,085
(21)
1,295
(84)
33,275
Open-end Funds
35,116
56
1,292
(255)
36,209
Closed-end Funds
10,651
1
329
(52)
10,929
Total AUM
$77,852
$36
$2,916
($391)
$80,413
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
