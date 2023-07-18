Banco Santander Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2023 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

53 minutes ago
SANTIAGO, Chile, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2023 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Management Commentary report will be published on July 31, 2023, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 17.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at [email protected], Rowena Lambert at [email protected] or Claudia Villalon at [email protected].

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of March 31, 2023, the bank had total assets of Ch$ 69,505,768 million (U.S.$ 87,500 million), outstanding loans (including interbank loans) at amortized cost, net of allowances for loan losses of Ch$ 38,066 million (U.S.$ 47,922 million), total deposits of Ch$ 28,072,343 million (U.S.$ 35,340 million) and shareholders’ equity of Ch$ 3,920,676 million (U.S.$ 4,936 million). The BIS capital ratio as of March 31, 2023, was 17.0%, with a core capital ratio of 10.5%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.

