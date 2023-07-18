Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (

TSX:S, Financial) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on July 26, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 27, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s second quarter 2023 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (888) 396-8049 Passcode: 66327482

International dial-in number:

1 (416) 764-8646 Passcode: 66327482

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt’s website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt’s Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 26 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% or 6,500 tonnes of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation’s Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Additionally, its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711944069/en/

