PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2023, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta 
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:
MediaInvestors
Christian GlazarPravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate CommunicationsVP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922551-264-6547
Contact Media RelationsContact IR

