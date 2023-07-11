JACKSON, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today that Carolyn Bloodworth, executive director of Corporate Giving, will retire after 42 years with the company with Cathy Wilson, being named as her successor, effective Aug. 1. Wilson currently serves as the company's executive director of State Governmental Affairs. Amy Plaster, executive director of federal governmental affairs, will also retire after 15 years with the company. Chris Iannuzzi will be named executive director of governmental affairs, combining the company's efforts in state and federal policy, advocacy and strategy.

"Carolyn Bloodworth has been the smiling face and bearer of good news to many communities and nonprofits all across Michigan as our company's philanthropic leader," said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president of Sustainability and External Affairs. "Carolyn's historical knowledge, strategic vision, leadership, and love for this company have made a tremendous impact both within and outside of the walls of Consumers Energy, and I wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement."

"Amy has been a staple of Consumers Energy for decades representing our company to legislators and stakeholders in Washington D.C.," Hofmeister said. "She has championed many key policy proposals to drive affordable, reliable, and clean energy for our customers and I with her the best in her future endeavors."

Wilson is well known inside and outside of Consumers Energy as one of Lansing's most respected and effective government affairs professionals, as evidenced by numerous rankings as a top lobbyist in surveys of her peers and in media publications. She has led dozens of successful policy initiatives for Consumers Energy, including major energy law revisions in 2008 and 2016. Chris is a deeply skilled and experienced lobbyist, both with this company and previously with a multi-client lobbying firm that lobbied dozens of issues for different clients. He has experience achieving major company objectives such as successfully settling the 2021 Clean Energy Plan and managing the company's recent electric rate case.

"Cathy's huge heart for her coworkers, our company, and our customers will set her up for success in this role managing our corporate giving strategy," Hofmeister said. "Chris has worked cross functionally in many teams throughout his tenure at Consumers Energy – most recently in Regulatory Affairs and Federal Governmental Affairs – showing his ability to tackle complex projects."

