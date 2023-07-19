Insert at the beginning of the second paragraph: Cepton is scheduled to present at the event on Thursday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

The updated release reads:

CEPTON, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2023 J.P. MORGAN AUTO CONFERENCE

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today that Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, held in New York, NY from August 9th to 10th, 2023.

Cepton is scheduled to present at the event on Thursday, August 10 at 1:30 p.m. EST. Cepton management will be available for one-on-one or group investor meetings throughout the conference. Please contact [email protected] or your J.P. Morgan representative for related inquiries.

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711492666/en/