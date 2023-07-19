The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into HCA Healthcare with respect to their recent data breach. HCA Healthcare notified approximately 11 million patients in 20 states that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to HCA Healthcare, they determined that information stored on their servers was subject to unauthorized access prior to July 5, 2023, shortly after a posting was made on an online forum. While the investigation is still ongoing, HCA Healthcare believes that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, patient service dates, locations and next appointment date. They state they do not believe medical information, financial information, driver’s license or social security numbers are involved, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at [email protected] or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711294709/en/