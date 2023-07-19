Caldwell Announces Appointment Of New Director

2 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL, Financial)(OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial) ("Caldwell Partners" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective July 11, 2023, Terry Grayson-Caprio has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company replacing Paul Daoust, who has stepped down.terry-grayson.jpg

"I would like to thank Paul for his 10 years of dedicated service," said Elias Vamvakas, chairman of Caldwell's Board of Directors. "He has been a stalwart champion of Caldwell's growth and evolution from a Canadian regional firm to the international technology-powered talent acquisition organization that it is now."

Vamvakas continued: "I am also pleased to welcome Terry to Caldwell's board. Her considerable experience in the consulting industry and consensus-building communication skills make her an excellent addition to our team."

Ms. Grayson-Caprio is a trusted business strategist and financial expert with experience leading global teams and companies through transformational change and large-scale growth. She currently serves as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors for Southern First Bancshares, Inc, a holding company for Southern First Bank. She is also Director and Board Chair of the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation, Director of the Greenville County Museum of Art, and Director of the Winthrop University Foundation.

Ms. Grayson-Caprio retired from KPMG as Managing Partner of the firm's South Carolina practice, where she was responsible for the state's business operations and drove consistent, double-digit revenue growth. During her 35-year tenure at KPMG, she partnered with global companies helping to manage growth, acquisitions, and expansion and advised numerous international businesses as they established their first presence in North America. She has a demonstrated history of working with global companies providing audit, tax and advisory services to meet the changing needs of companies in a dynamic marketplace.

Ms. Grayson-Caprio holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Winthrop University.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
[email protected]
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766965/Caldwell-Announces-Appointment-Of-New-Director

