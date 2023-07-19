Core One's Vocan Biotechnologies Incorporates New Bioreactor Equipment into Production Process Significantly Increasing Throughput of Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. ("Vocan") has incorporated a state-of-the-art, high density, fermenting and bio-processing equipment platform (the "Platform") into their proprietary biosynthetic psilocybin (the "Product") production method , significantly optimizing, and scaling up, capacity and product yields, while also increasing purity of the Product.

The Company recently announced Vocan's filing of an international patent (see Company's press release dated Friday, July 7, 2023), for the protection of its revolutionary biosynthetic psilocybin production method across many countries. With this patent filing the Company is now rapidly moving towards commercializing its production method. The addition of the Platform is a significant step towards Vocan optimizing its operations to meet the growing demand for psychedelic compounds to be used in pharmaceutical drug formulations. Core One's most efficient path to revenue growth is through the sales of its psychedelic compounds, and scaling up production will allow the Company to move towards achieving these goals.

The newly incorporated platform is an integrated, highly scalable manufacturing solution, allowing for streamlined processing development, and subsequent production of Vocan's recombinant biosynthetic psilocybin. The new platform addresses scalability parameters, and significantly reduces the time and resources associated with production. Initial testing of the new platform has evidenced that in addition to productivity optimization, quality of Vocan's biosynthetic psilocybin has also significantly improved.

The new Platform is an extremely efficient platform that can be easily scaled to meet commercial production of Vocan's biosynthetic psilocybin and also be utilized in the production of the subsidiary's other biosynthetic psychedelic compounds.

The reduction in cost and lead times to produce biosynthetic psilocybin utilizing the new platform cannot be understated, as the improvements are extremely significant, and will enable Vocan to proceed with commercial production on a large scale much sooner than would have been possible without the new equipment.

"I am extremely encouraged with the production efficiencies we are witnessing as a result of our new state-of-the-art production platform," stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company. "It is incredible that Vocan's proprietary biosynthetic production method, that was already significantly cost-efficient when compared to traditional synthetic production and extraction methods, has been optimized even further. The continued successes of Vocan scientists in their ability to continually optimize their proprietary production methods, throughput, and purity of product, is significant, and helps to further solidify Core One's position, as market leaders in the development of novel and cost-efficient psychedelics for commercial use," Mr. Shacker, concluded.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a biotechnology research and development company focused in life sciences and on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The Company has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the "technology") which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. With this technology, the Company intends to further develop its IP technology to focus on delivering psychedelic molecules with an initial focus on biosynthesized psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in walk-in medical clinics which maintain a database of over 200,000 patients combined. Through research and development in these clinics, including the integration of its intellectual property related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to work towards regulatory approval for research that advances psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

[email protected]
1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One Labs Inc. does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One Labs Inc. believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One Labs Inc. does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

SOURCE: Core One Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767192/Core-Ones-Vocan-Biotechnologies-Incorporates-New-Bioreactor-Equipment-into-Production-Process-Significantly-Increasing-Throughput-of-Proprietary-Biosynthetic-Psilocybin

img.ashx?id=767192
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.