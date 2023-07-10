Insider Sell: Macy's Inc Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Gennette Sells 75,430 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 10, 2023, Jeffrey Gennette, Chairman & CEO of Macy's Inc (

M, Financial), sold 75,430 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing a glimpse into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Jeffrey Gennette has been with Macy's Inc for over 35 years, serving in various roles before becoming CEO in 2017 and Chairman in 2018. His deep understanding of the company's operations and market position makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.

Macy's Inc is a premier omnichannel retailer with iconic brands that serve customers through outstanding stores, dynamic online sites and mobile apps. The company operates more than 600 department stores under the nameplates Macy's and Bloomingdale's, and approximately 160 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Gennette has sold a total of 75,430 shares and purchased none. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

1678917110618652672.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights. In this case, the consistent selling by insiders, including Gennette, could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to consider other factors, such as the company's current valuation and market conditions.

As of July 10, 2023, Macy's Inc shares were trading at $15.96, giving the company a market cap of $4.491 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 4.37, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.15 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

1678917126204686336.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Macy's Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.74, with a GF Value of $21.58.

In conclusion, while the insider sell-off by Jeffrey Gennette and others may raise some concerns, the company's current valuation suggests that Macy's Inc may still present a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.