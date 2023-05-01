TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), is providing this bi-weekly status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its May 1, 2023, news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for its financial year ended December 31, 2022, the related management's discussion and analysis, and certifications by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The Ontario Securities Commission, as the Company's principal regulator in Canada, granted a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") on May 5, 2023.



In its May 15, 2023, news release (the “May 15 News Release”), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements, and the related certifications by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company (collectively, the "Q1 2023 Filings"). Further information regarding the Required Filings and the Q1 2023 Filings can be found in the Notice and May 15 News Release.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly status reports in the form of further news releases during the period from the Notice until the MCTO is revoked. Since the June 26 News Release, except as described in the paragraph that follows: (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement or subsequent default status reports that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the default announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company and their auditors have been actively engaged in the audit in order to file the Required Filings, based on the work completed to date by the auditors and the action items that remain management expects the audit to be completed and the Required Filings to be made by not later than July 17, 2023.

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

