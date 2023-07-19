Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (together with its subsidiaries, “Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”)has announced an expanded multi-year global licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE) to create new worlds of play for customers through Light & Wonder’s content aggregation platform. Starting with WILLY WONKA™: WORLD OF WONKA, which has been a physical slot machine favorite for decades on casino floors, fans will now get to experience the game online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712562536/en/

The long-term agreement will see Light & Wonder’s in-house game development teams leverage a series of highly successful brand licensing offerings from its long-term partner Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, with titles across a range of verticals set to hit regulated markets worldwide through the OPENGAMING™ ecosystem.

The deal represents the next phase of Light & Wonder’s omni-channel content strategy, as the Company continues to forge partnerships designed to accelerate its leading position as a premium global content creator.

WILLY WONKA: WORLD OF WONKA will be the first title to be released as part of the expanded licensing agreement. The slot, which successfully leverages iconic characters and moments from the popular 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has been a major hit on casino floors throughout the United States and across the globe.

The digital version of the game encompasses all the excitement of the original and is expected to release in the US, UK and Europe. A series of further Wonka-themed titles are scheduled to appear on Light & Wonder’s content aggregation platform across all iGaming verticals.

Light & Wonder is also set to bring another land-based hit, THE WIZARD OF OZ™: ROAD TO EMERALD CITY online as part of the global rights agreement, with additional branded games from the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio to follow. As with the Wonka titles, more hit Wizard of Oz games are planned for release across 2024 and beyond.

Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “The Warner Bros. Discovery brand portfolio is legendary, and our partnership has led to the creation of some of the world’s most popular casino content, including WILLY WONKA: WORLD OF WONKA.

“To bring this title online for the first time is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to deliver for our operator partners and their players. This is a huge step forward in terms of presenting our omni-channel vision to the world, as we continue to develop the most entertaining branded content available anywhere on the market.”

© 2023 Light & Wonder, Inc. All rights reserved.

THE WIZARD OF OZ™

THE WIZARD OF OZ and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. Judy Garland as Dorothy from THE WIZARD OF OZ. (s23)

WILLY WONKA™

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Light & Wonder makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results, or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in Light & Wonder’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Light & Wonder’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Light & Wonder undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712562536/en/