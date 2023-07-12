Fact or Phictionary? Norton Releases Phishing Dictionary to Help People Identify Scams

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, July 12, 2023

Phictionary throws the spotlight on some of the most common phishing attacks detected and blocked by Norton to help people spot the tell-tale signs of scams

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has released Phictionary, a guide to phishing attacks with a dictionary twist that exposes real-life examples of scams to help people proactively identify fraudulent communications. In 2023, scams and phishing attacks have been responsible for two-thirds of all cyberattacks worldwide, according to Gen threat data. Phictionary exists to address this problem with a unique educational approach to phishing detection.

"Consumers are at the center of modern-day cybercrime. Today, attacks that abuse flaws in the human psyche are outnumbering attacks targeting flaws in software and systems, and this means the approach to Cyber Safety needs to change," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer at Gen. "It is no longer enough to protect only our devices; we must protect the individual from all forms of online manipulation that intend to steal personal information or spread malware. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a huge role in this, but so does the human factor of online safety through education. We created Phictionary as part of our ongoing efforts to inform people about the latest developments in cybercrime, and hope that it will help to alleviate human error to improve online safety."

From delivery scams to tax scams to fake offer emails, Phictionary highlights some of the most common phishing attacks seen today, laid out in classic dictionary form. The following are real-life examples from Phictionary that have been detected and blocked by Norton:

  • Account Suspension alert əˈkaʊnt səˈspɛnʃən / verb 1. A fake message addressed to an individual asking them to complete account recovery within a specific time period otherwise it will result in permanent suspension. We temporarily place your Ρaурal suspended, To restore follow instruction below. <|url|> Please complete the recovery within 2 days otherwise Ρaурal account permanently suspended. We are sorry for any inconvenience has caused. Thank you for your attention.
  • Delivery Mishap alert dɪˈlɪvəri mɪsˌhæps / verb 1. A fraudulent message faking an attempted delivery designed to extract personal information from the target. Our driver attempted to deliver your shipment today but no one was home. To reschedule a new delivery date, visit: <|url|>
  • Tax Scam tæks skæm / noun 1. A spoof message masked as a revenue or customs company. myGov: Your income return of [amount] could not be processed due to insufficient information supplied please update immediately at <|url|>

To empower people to feel safer in their everyday digital lives, Phictionary also includes a list of the key characteristics of phishing scams for people to learn and refer to if they come across a phishing attack.

Phictionary can be downloaded from https://us.norton.com/blog/online-scams/phictionary today.

About Norton
Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at www.norton.com.

All examples of phishing attacks provided are real samples found in the wild, not generated by Norton. Any logos or trademarks mentioned are the registered trademarks of the respective brands.

