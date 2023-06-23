NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Biomea Fusion, Inc.:

On June 23, 2023, Biomea Fusion presented data for its Type 2 diabetes drug candidate BMF-219 at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association. In response to the presentation, market analysts downgraded Biomea Fusion and its stock price fell $6.25 per share, from $30.67 per share on June 23, 2023 to close at $24.42 per share on June 26, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Biomea Fusion investors. If you incurred a loss on your BMEA investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/biomea-fusion-loss-submission-form/?id=41986&from=4

