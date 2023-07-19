Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, launches Torque by Ryder™, a new service offering retail mobile maintenance at a business’s location with no long term contract. All services offered through Torque by Ryder are easily accessible and transacted via desktop or a mobile device to schedule, receive, track, and pay for maintenance solutions. Torque by Ryder provides a portfolio of maintenance solutions with its fleet of fully equipped mobile maintenance trucks and professionally trained technicians. The retail mobile maintenance solutions offered through Torque by Ryder include preventive maintenance services to trucks, trailers, and liftgate applications, as well as maintenance for tires, lighting, brakes, A/C, exhaust, suspension, door, camera, electronic logging device, and collision avoidance systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712553144/en/

Ryder launches Torque by Ryder™, a new service offering retail mobile maintenance at a business’s location with no long term contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

Torque by Ryder is currently available in Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina, with plans to expand into Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee over the next 12 months.

“Combining the convenience of mobile maintenance with the simplicity of a transactional model allows us to deliver a superior service to retail maintenance buyers,” says Jordan Wagner, vice president and general manager at Torque by Ryder. “Torque by Ryder is the future of uptime for commercial fleets that do not want to commit to a long-term maintenance contract, while still receiving a service that is backed by Ryder.”

Torque by Ryder, a first-of-its-kind retail maintenance solution, operates separately from Ryder’s existing fleet maintenance locations and with a separate vehicle technician workforce, allowing for a transactional experience. In addition, Torque by Ryder is positioned to provide off-hours maintenance, minor repairs, and Federal DOT inspection services for fleets and trailers.

“Driven by the growing demand for agile technology-based solutions, Torque by Ryder was created to provide fleet managers with a new and more convenient way to procure retail maintenance that maximizes fleet uptime,” says Rob Pluta, vice president and chief technology product officer for Ryder’s Fleet Management Solutions business unit. “In addition, self-service capabilities are at the forefront with Torque by Ryder, enabling a seamless retail maintenance interaction between customers and industry-leading Torque by Ryder technicians.”

For more information about Torque by Ryder, please visit https://www.torquebyryder.com/ or call 833-9-TORQUE (986-7783).

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to Torque by Ryder and the timing of when new locations will be available, should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-fms

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712553144/en/