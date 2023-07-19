Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 on July 26, 2023.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

Retail Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions via the stockholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until July 25, 2023. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2023-q4.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

For further information:
Media: Berrin Noorata, [email protected]
Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, [email protected]

