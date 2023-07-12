FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader is fully certified under the FeliCa card standard.

FeliCa is a contactless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) smart card technology from Sony in Japan and is used for convenient payment and other transactions. The FeliCa system offers authentication, confidentiality, and integrity for services including transport tickets, payments and e-money, and e-ID. This system services over two billion people in Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and many other locations worldwide.

The FeliCa RF certification test enables users and service providers to initiate secure and convenient operations using FeliCa-enabled technology. FeliCa certification establishes a common RF standard that allows interconnectivity between FeliCa devices. Now, Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader meets the FeliCa RF standards and is fully certified for applications that connect to FeliCa networks.

"Socket Mobile has always been devoted to creating certified products that meet international data capture standards. Gaining FeliCa certification for the SocketScan S550 is a key milestone in expanding our global footprint and ensuring simplified support for our developers creating contactless applications," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our goal is to seek certification and provide support for all card standards, as this certification plays a significant role in our service delivery to app providers in Japan and other important regions who are providing apps for e-money, payments, loyalty, e-ID, ticketing, hospitality, and beyond. We'll continue seeking additional certifications in the future and upholding a high level of quality and support for our developers."

The SocketScan S550 combines the latest 13.56 MHz contactless technology with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and is built for easy and painless integration into apps. The S550 is NFC Forum, Apple VAS, Google Wallet, CIPURSE, and now FeliCa certified.

Developer access to the S550 is through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. Once an app provider integrates CaptureSDK into their app, it allows them to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and give their end users the freedom to choose the best data reader for each customer's requirements. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, the S550 can be utilized immediately.

