Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech line of products.

“Our laser cleaning technology continues to be used by industry professionals for powder coating removal in industrial settings due to its cost-effective and reliable nature,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

The laser cleaning technology provided by Laser Photonics excels in the removal of powder coatings from a wide array of materials and does so without altering the substrate of the material being worked on. Industry professionals continue to save time and money by implementing this cutting-edge tech into their processes.

