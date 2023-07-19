Kinaxis Names Margaret Franco as Chief Marketing Officer

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today announced Margaret Franco as chief marketing officer. Reporting to President and CEO John Sicard, Franco will lead the global marketing organization, including advertising and brand strategy, marketing communications, product and solution marketing, digital marketing, demand generation and business development.

Margaret Franco has been named Kinaxis chief marketing officer.

As Kinaxis continues to expand globally, Franco’s base in London puts her at the center of a growing customer and employee hub and adds strength to the company’s international network with offices in Tokyo, Chennai and Rotterdam, and more than 40,000 users in over 100 countries. Franco’s experience helping companies scale to $1 billion and beyond, her pedigree in shaping global brands and her commitment to customer, partner and employee communities make her a valuable addition to the company.

“Kinaxis is at an exciting inflection point where its technique, product, people and culture are well positioned to transform an industry ripe for change. I’m thrilled to be joining John and the whole team, and looking forward to achieving something special together,” said Franco.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Kinaxis works with many of the largest global brands, including Bose, Carlsberg, Ford, HAVI, Honeywell, Merck, Procter & Gamble, Schneider Electric, Qualcomm, Unilever, and many others. Since its IPO in 2014, the company has more than tripled revenue, and in May 2023, Kinaxis was named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the ninth consecutive time.

Sicard added, “It’s rare to find someone with the depth of experience, global perspective and commitment to people and culture that are necessary to help us, and our customers, make real change in supply chain management. I’m thrilled to welcome Margaret to our team.”

Franco was previously chief marketing officer at Finastra and before that held senior marketing roles in North America, Europe and Asia at Dell during a 13-year tenure. In 2022, Franco was ranked fourth on the Financial Technology Report Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology.

About Kinaxis

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

