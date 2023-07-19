ARway will supply the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities setting a new standard for airports globally

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces its participation in the Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum . In Addition to ARway other Partners in the program include; Amazon Web Services, VANTIQ, FIWARE, Rockport Software, Intel, Mvine, Vodafone, Deloitte, Vertex, GS1, Heathrow Airport, DFW Airport, and other technology partners.

ARway has been invited to participate in a Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum, a global industry association, and based on the ACRIS semantic model (supported by Airports Council International) that standardizes data flow between connected systems. The initiative will create a working solution that improves the major aspects of airport operations including reservations, passenger management, facilities management, baggage, access control, decision intelligence, and more. ARway will be providing the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities, etc. which will be accessed through a user's mobile device. The project is expected to be live in the fall of 2023.

Evan Gappelberg CEO comments "We are extremely gratified to be chosen as the AR navigation standard for airports and to work on this airport project alongside the biggest names in technology. We see this as a huge positive step forward and as a major validation of our technology for our investors. He continues "ARway will be providing the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities and will be helping to set the standard for augmented reality assisted airport navigation globally".

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators.

Their work is defined by members, which include 10 of the world's top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Their members tap into each other's collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOS and Android .

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

