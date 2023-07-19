Landstar to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (

LSTR, Financial), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2023 second quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact: Jim Todd
Landstar System, Inc.
904-398-9400
