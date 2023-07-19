Global Atlantic Named Among Best CEOs for Women and Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities in 2023

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced its inclusion in Comparably’s annual list of “Best CEOs for Women 2023” and Disability Equality Index’s “2023 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.”

“We’re honored to receive these recognitions, which validate the value we place on diverse perspectives and backgrounds in our workplace,” said Dan O’Shea, Chief Administrative Officer at Global Atlantic. “We continue to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in both attracting and retaining an exceptionally talented employee population.”

Comparably’s 6th annual list of “Best CEOs for Women” represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on sentiment ratings from female employees on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months. Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, Global Atlantic’s Allan Levine, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, ranked among the Top 100 CEOs of Large companies, those with more than 500 employees.

Disability Equality Index’s annual Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of 0 to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Global Atlantic’s score for this year’s list was 90.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

